Janet Marie Dyer-Pickens

Janet Marie Dyer-Pickens, 53, at Valley Springs, Calif. passed away on Feb. 15, 2023 peacefully in her sleep.

Janet was born on June 6, 1969 in Antioch, Calif. She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd L. Dyer and her sister, Donna J. Crismore.

She is survived by her partner, Brian Reed, her mother, Mary R. Dyer, her three children, Hallie, Jacob and Karly, and her beautiful grandchildren. She loved her family, pigs, and tending to her garden. We will all love her forever.

