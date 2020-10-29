Jeffrey Lee Parks

It is with deep sadness that we share the untimely passing of lifelong Brentwood resident, Jeffrey “Jeff” Lee Parks. Jeff was born in Long Beach, California, to parents Robert and Linda Parks on October 15, 1963. Jeff, his parents and his younger brother Michael “Britt” Parks moved to Brentwood a few years later and have remained in town to this day.
Jeff attended Brentwood Elementary, Garin Elementary and Edna Hill Middle School, where his father served as the vice principal and basketball coach. Jeff began playing competitive basketball in junior high and continued to do so when he went to Liberty High School. While at Liberty, Jeff enjoyed golf, hanging out with his friends and “chasing girls.”
After high school, Jeff left for Chico State to play basketball. He decided to return home and work for the The Orin Allen Youth Rehabilitation Facility (Byron Boys’ Ranch) as a counselor, where he remained a dedicated employee for 27 years until his retirement.
Jeff was known for his kind heart and his ability to make friends everywhere he went. He could spend hours watching ESPN, and he loved Red Vines and classic rock. He was a loving man who cared deeply for his family and friends, and we will miss him dearly.
Though we are incredibly saddened by this loss, we’re also hopeful that Jeff has found peace and love in the arms of his deceased father and his deceased son, Evan Parks.
Jeff is survived by his daughters, Hannah Best (Cameron) and Nicole Sturges (Brad), as well as his two grandchildren Bailey and Hayden Sturges. He also leaves behind his mother, Linda Parks, his brother Britt Parks (Michelle), and his niece, Sierra Parks. He will be deeply missed by a large extended family and lifelong friends from Brentwood, Byron and beyond.
The family will be hosting an intimate service on Nov. 1. In lieu of flowers, please consider doing something kind for a stranger in Jeff’s honor, as that’s what he would have wanted.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.