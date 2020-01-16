Jeffrey Steven Gleeson was born in San Francisco on Sept. 17, 1965, and died unexpectedly while cycling on Dec. 27, 2019, at the age of 54.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Denise Gleeson (née Andona) and his children: Ronald Anthony Montoya II (Korie), Jason Quinn Montoya (Carol), Ryan Adrian Montoya (Linda), Meghan Andona Gleeson, Kaitlyn Karen Marie Gleeson and Morgan Stephanie Gleeson.
He was preceded in death by his late son, Jeffrey Steven Gleeson II and his father, James Gleeson. Jeff is also survived by his mother, Karen Gleeson, and his siblings: James (fiancée Beckie), Shawn (Brenda), Timothy (Tina), and Stacie; father-in-law, John Andona, brothers-in-law, Kerry, Tom, and Anthony; and sisters-in-law, Jessie and Dalita. Last, but not least, his legacy is carried on through his grandchildren: Brianna, Julia, Kristian, Isaiah, Jordan, Christopher, Devon, Angelina, Bryan, Noah, and many loved nieces and nephews.
Jeff married his wife, Denise, in February 1991. They were saved by the grace of God in 1997. Together, they planted roots in Byron, California, where they raised their children on the family farm. He was a skilled craftsman and carpenter, who became a senior superintendent for Truebeck Construction. Jeff helped manage and create commercial building structures across the Bay Area.
Jeff was an avid road cyclist who enjoyed activities such as exercising, coaching his children, watching the 49ers play and tending to the family farm. His ultimate passion was mentoring and spending time with his children, family and friends. Jeff’s favorite quote was “living the dream”; he honestly believed, because of God and his family, he was truly living his greatest dream.
Jeff’s memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. at Grace Bible Fellowship Church, 657 McClarren Road, Brentwood.
