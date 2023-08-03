Jerry Moser, 81, of Brentwood, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 23, 2023. He was the husband of Ellen Moser and resided in Brentwood for 13 years. Prior to that, he resided in Redwood City, Calif. for 22 years.
Born on May 13, 1942, he was the son of the late James and Arlene (Corniles) Moser. He served in the U.S. Navy where he received his Associates Degree, and later retired from IBM as an IT systems planner.
In his leisure time, he enjoyed taking motorcycle trips, playing croquet and backgammon, snow skiing, water skiing, scuba diving, and going to amusement parks with the grandchildren. Survivors: he will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Ellen (Lawrence) Moser of Brentwood; two sons (Don Moser, Michael Moser); two daughters (Jody DiMauro, Cheryll Moser); nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother Tony Moser with wife Polly of Dunnellon FL; sister Linda (Moser) Miller with husband Tom of Broomfield, Colo.; four nephews; one niece; three grandnephews; and six grandnieces; eight great-grand nephews; and two great-grand nieces. Services: The family will hold a celebration of life with a date to be determined. Contributions: Memorials may be made to the American Stroke Foundation or the American Cancer Society.
