Jess Lopez passed away on Nov. 25, 2019, at the age of 98.
He is survived by his wife, Pearl; daughter, Carol Harris (Gary); sister, Amelia Smith; three grandchildren, Dianna Armstrong (John), Jenny Hornsby (Joe), and Matt Lopez; great-grandchildren; and a wonderful step family.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth; and wives, Judy and Anita.
He attended Liberty Union High School and was in the Navy during WWII. He then was a butcher in his family’s Bi-Rite Market. After that, he sold cars until his retirement. He was active in the Brentwood community in the Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce and part of the original Carnique.
Jess was cremated and his ashes will be scattered at a later date.
