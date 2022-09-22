Jessica Buscho was a 5 and half year stage IV colorectal cancer patient. She was a loving wife to Justin for 16 years, mom of Gianna, Connor and Brennan, daughter of Chuck and Kathy Campbell, sister to Sarah and Johnny, friend to many, and inspiration to everyone she met.
She was known for her outgoingness, tenacity, faith, and contagious zest for life. In cancer support communities, she could be found encouraging others with honesty, openness, and unending optimism. Between treatments, she spent her time volunteering for her children’s school, leading a Girl Scout troop, helping at several nonprofits, or lending a hand to anyone in need.
Jessica was a lifelong learner; as a patient, this had helped her stay informed about progress and breakthroughs in cancer treatment and trials. She was enthusiastic about her passions - one of which was supporting her alma mater, UC Davis (Go Ags!), where she was a drummer in the marching band. Any chance she had, Jessica spent time in nature and considered herself an outdoor and National Park enthusiast.
When Jessica was diagnosed with stage IV colorectal cancer at age 33, she didn’t let the diagnosis get in the way of her passions. If anything, she gained a new passion: advocating for others to become more informed about their own health and complete appropriate cancer screenings. For Jessica, life was one great adventure.
Rosary and Mass will be 10 am Monday, September 26th at St. Anne Catholic Church. 2800 Camino Diablo Byron, CA 94514.Burial Service will be 2 pm Monday, September 26th at Davis Cemetery District and Arboretum. 820 Pole Line Rd. Davis, CA 95618.Jessica’s Celebration of Life will be 3 pm Monday, September 26th at the UC Davis Arboretum. 1046 Garrod Dr. Davis, CA 95616 where her favorite Davis food will be shared in a location that has always been special to her family. Please, bring your own chair. Out of respect for immune-compromised attendees, masks and vaccinations will be required. Please wear dark blue in recognition of colorectal cancer patients and survivors.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Gianna, Connor, and Brennan’s college fund in honor of their mother. Checks should be payable to Ameriprise Financial or Justin Buscho. Please include account number 56454017 in the subject line. For further info contact Justin at 530-574-2636
