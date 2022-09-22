Jessica Buscho

Jessica Buscho was a 5 and half year stage IV colorectal cancer patient. She was a loving wife to Justin for 16 years, mom of Gianna, Connor and Brennan, daughter of Chuck and Kathy Campbell, sister to Sarah and Johnny, friend to many, and inspiration to everyone she met.

She was known for her outgoingness, tenacity, faith, and contagious zest for life. In cancer support communities, she could be found encouraging others with honesty, openness, and unending optimism. Between treatments, she spent her time volunteering for her children’s school, leading a Girl Scout troop, helping at several nonprofits, or lending a hand to anyone in need.

Jessica was a lifelong learner; as a patient, this had helped her stay informed about progress and breakthroughs in cancer treatment and trials. She was enthusiastic about her passions - one of which was supporting her alma mater, UC Davis (Go Ags!), where she was a drummer in the marching band. Any chance she had, Jessica spent time in nature and considered herself an outdoor and National Park enthusiast.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

Tags

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription