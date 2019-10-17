Jimmie Wallace Walker

Jim W. Walker passed away peacefully at his home in Brentwood early in the morning on Oct. 2.
He was loved by all who knew him, and he will be missed.
The youngest of eight children, Jim was born in Depression-era Sayre, Oklahoma, to Henry “HC” and Dicie Walker. After graduating from Sayre High School in 1951, he enjoyed a four-year tour in the U.S. Navy, most of it spent stationed in Hawaii.
After the Navy, Jim began a long career at Dow Chemical, where he met his first wife, Jeanne. They settled in Concord, where they raised a loving family. He has been a resident of Contra Costa County ever since. He enjoyed traveling and was always eager to go on road trips.
Following a debilitating stroke and the passing of Jeanne, Jim found a new love and an extended family with Elizabeth, and her children John Sanchez, Lucas Sanchez, Robert Sanchez, Karen Matthews and Lori Crowley. Elizabeth and Robert were the main providers of Jim’s care in his final years, and we are all forever grateful for them.
Jim is survived by his devoted wife, Elizabeth; and his three children, Michael Walker, David Walker and Laura Walker; as well as six grandchildren. A very kind and loving man, he was well known around town and loved getting out and spending time with others. His absence will be felt by many.
