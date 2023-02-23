Johanna Ellis Davies

Our dear mother, Johanna Davies, sadly passed away at the age of 89 on Feb. 19, 2023 at the University Retirement Community in Davis, Calif.
Johanna was born on Jan. 21, 1934, and grew up in New York, New York. She graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a BA in Journalism and began work as a columnist at the Oakland Tribune.
In 1955, Johanna married the love of her life, Rulon Davies, and they had three children: Michael, Jeffrey, and Daryl. In the 1960s, Johanna went to work at the State Unemployment office in Oakland and in the ‘80s retired to travel the world with Rulon, a Bechtel engineer.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!