John Charles Slatten

Beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, John Slatten passed away from natural causes at his home in Antioch on Aug. 26.
John was born and raised in Brentwood where he attended Lone Tree School, the one-room schoolhouse, as well as Liberty Union High School. His family owned and operated an apricot ranch on Lone Tree Way that was eventually developed into a regional shopping center, known as Slatten Ranch Shopping Center. John was instrumental in the development of the center.
He served in the United States Army, serving in Korea. He began his career as general manager for Brentwood Motors, before entering into the insurance industry in 1961. He was most recently the owner of East County Insurance Agency in Antioch. John was a two-time citizen of the year, in Brentwood in the 1980s and in Antioch in the early 2000s. John was also a member of the Brentwood Lions Club since 1950 and was very involved in many community projects, but his passion was Sutter Delta Hospital. He was on the foundation as chairman of the board for nearly 20 years.
John married his high school sweetheart, Carol Slatten (Clark) of Knightsen in 1950, in Carson City, Nevada.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helga Slatten; his brother, Robert Slatten; and his wife Carol Slatten.
He is survived by his daughter, Emily (George) Slatten; son, Charles (Sherry) Slatten; granddaughter, Dana Miller; grandson, Eric Slatten; brother, Tom (Pat) Slatten; sister-in-law, Jackie Slatten; also, several great-grandchildren, a great-grandson, nieces and nephews.
Plans for services are pending. Donations in John’s honor can be made to Sutter Delta Memorial Hospital at sutterhealth.org.
