John Fife Bushman

John Fife Bushman, 76, of Brentwood, California, died on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek after an 89 day battle in intensive care the result of complications from a fall.

John was born on May 30, 1946, in Oroville, California, the second of the seven children of John V. and Gwendolyn Bushman of Gridley. John graduated from Gridley High School where he played the baritone horn in the band, worked in the local bakery and was infamous for doing wheel stands on his motorcycle in front of the school.

He attended Yuba College, before enlisting in the U.S. Navy, where he was selected for Submarine Service as a scuba diver and sonar operator. Upon completion of his military service, he returned to California earning a degree at California State University in Chico, California while working as a diesel and motorcycle mechanic.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

Tags

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription