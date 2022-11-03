John Fife Bushman, 76, of Brentwood, California, died on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek after an 89 day battle in intensive care the result of complications from a fall.
John was born on May 30, 1946, in Oroville, California, the second of the seven children of John V. and Gwendolyn Bushman of Gridley. John graduated from Gridley High School where he played the baritone horn in the band, worked in the local bakery and was infamous for doing wheel stands on his motorcycle in front of the school.
He attended Yuba College, before enlisting in the U.S. Navy, where he was selected for Submarine Service as a scuba diver and sonar operator. Upon completion of his military service, he returned to California earning a degree at California State University in Chico, California while working as a diesel and motorcycle mechanic.
In 1969, while working as a motorcycle mechanic in Yuba City, he met his future wife, Kathy Strle, who worked in the parts department of the same shop. In June 1972, they married, living in Yuba City, Live Oak, Dublin, Antioch, and Oakley, ultimately retiring and moving to Chico after working 28 years at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where he has five U.S. patents from his mechanical wizardry.
John and Kathy moved back to the Bay Area after 11 years in Chico to be closer to family, settling in Brentwood where he volunteered with the East Contra Costa Historical Society, fixing and restoring old machinery. John enjoyed tinkering in his shop, always reinventing anything that broke because he could fix it better than new. He loved life and was a big tease with a huge heart.
John is lovingly survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy; sons Brian (Marian) Bushman of Oakley, Tom (Jennifer) Bushman of Concord; six grandchildren – Shelbi, Melissa, Maria, Ava, Andrew, and Ashley – as well as his siblings Daphne Kessinger, Delcia Bosch, Rodney Bushman, Jeff Bushman, Connie Webb, and Suzette Meik.
Funeral is planned for Nov. 10 at 12:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 400 Spruce St., Gridley, California.
Burial immediately following at Gridley-Biggs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations be made in John’s name to East Contra Costa Historical Society, P.O. Box 202, Brentwood, CA 94513.
