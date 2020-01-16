John Robert Butalla

Longtime Brentwood resident John R. Butalla passed away on Dec. 16, 2019, surrounded by his family. John is survived by his wife of 27 years, Joan; and daughters, Jessica and Juliana. John loved adventure, guitars, music, the San Francisco 49ers, golfing and Hawaii. He was always smiling and had the most positive outlook on life, even throughout battling stage four cancer. John was an incredible husband and extraordinary father. He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him.
John’s family will throw him a celebration of life locally this month.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.