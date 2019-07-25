John Robert Lozano, 76, passed away on June 3, 2019, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John was born in Stockton, to the late Robert Lozano and Vera Vermontes-Ochoa. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1960 and Diablo Valley College in 1963. John served in the U.S. Navy and was on active duty in Vietnam from 1965 to 1968, with ‘boots on the ground’ in Da Nang.
John was a bartender at Ben’s Place in Oakley for a number of years. He moved to Kansas City, Missouri, and married Santamary Bruni on Feb. 17, 1980. He managed Gaetano’s Restaurant and Pizza Deli in Kansas City for 15 years.
John is survived by his wife, Santamary Lozano; his sister, Mary Lou Klovee (Ken) of Brentwood; nephews, Steve Klovee (Heidi) of Concord; and David Klovee (Rosanne) of Stoneham, Massachusetts; great-nephew, Jack Klovee; and great-nieces, Jessie and Anna Klovee.
The family wishes to express appreciation to the doctors, the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, Crossroads Hospice in Kansas City and the many relatives, friends and neighbors for the loving care and support during John’s illness and treatment. A memorial mass was celebrated on June 24, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, in Kansas City, with military honors at St. Mary’s Cemetery. A celebration of John’s life will be held in Brentwood at a later date.
For individuals wishing to make a donation in John’s memory, the family suggests the Cancer Action Center, 4010 S. Lynn Ct., Independence, Missouri, 64055, or East Contra Costa Historical Society, P.O. Box 202, Brentwood, California, 94513.
