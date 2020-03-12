Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Joseph Anthony De Vera Sr. passed away on March 1 at the age of 83 in Oakley, California.
Joe is predeceased by his father Moises, his mother, Concepcion; brothers, Matt, Merse and Jessie; and sisters, Carmen Rangel, Mary Resendez and Ruth Tovar. Joe is survived by his loving wife Betty of 62 years; his children, Joseph Jr. (Kim) and Debbie Oseguera (Rich); his grandchildren, Jorge, Jordan, Jarryk, DeAnza, Anthony and David; his great-grandchildren, Jorge, Malayaa, Isaiah, Logan and Lucas; and his sister, Josie Resendez.
Joe was born in Martinez, California, on May 2, 1936. His family moved to Oakley when he was young, where he attended Oakley Grammar School and was the part of Liberty High School class of 1954. He worked for Western, Hickmont and Tillie Lewis canneries, Merit Ends and Wal-Mart. Joe loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a devoted fan of the 49ers, Giants, Elvis, Frankie Laine and old cars. He also loved to sing and often imitated Elvis and Frankie Laine. He touched so many hearts by his infectious smile and outgoing personality. He loved reminiscing about the good old days.
Services will be held at Golden Hills Community Church on March 12.
