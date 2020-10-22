Josephine O’Malley

Josephine “Josie” (Humphrey) O’Malley of Brentwood passed away on Oct. 16. She was born Sept. 6, 1943, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Harry and Raphael Humphrey. Josie was a fine artist, both in oil paintings and graphic design, known affectionately as the “Art Lady.”
Josie is preceded in death by her son, William H. O’Malley. She is survived by her three sons: Terrance (Angela) O’Malley of Brentwood; Matthew (Sara) O’Malley of Dublin, Ohio; Michael (Brittney) O’Malley of Powell, Ohio. She is also survived by her sister, Lois (Don) Alexander of Townsend, Tennessee; nine grandchildren, Ryan, Brenden, Dillon (Addie), Sean, Brayden, Madison, Mackenzie, Brantley and Morgan; and one great-grandchild, Maverick.
Josie graduated from Oakmont High School in 1961 followed by the Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 1963. She married William P. O’Malley in 1967 and moved to Dublin, Ohio, where she lived for more than 30 years.
Josie retired from the Bradford School in Columbus, Ohio, in 2008 where she was a professor of graphic design. In Brentwood, she was an active artist in the Art Guild of the Delta where she won numerous awards.
Josie will be remembered for her artistic talents, hardworking personality and love for her family.
Memorial service and interment to follow at a later date.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.