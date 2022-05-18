Josephine Vater Merritt was born on August 30, 1929, to parents, Margaret and Fredrick Vater who migrated from South Wales in 1927. Josephine would be the first family member to be born in the United States, and resided in her family home on Fir Street in Brentwood for the next 92 years. She was a Liberty Lion graduate and in her early years, spent time working in fruit packing sheds as well as a telephone operator.
She met the love of her life, Frederick Paul Merritt, and was married on Valentine’s Day in 1951. They were blessed with a daughter, Cheri and a son, Frederick Paul. They built a beautiful life together, surrounded by their family and United Methodist Church community. Jo is warmly remembered as a sweet, sassy Lady who loved children, her family, her gardens and to laugh. In speaking to the people who miss her, the most common sentiment is she truly made one feel valued and loved. She made all our lives brighter.
Josephine passed away on Feb. 16, 2022 of natural causes and is survived by her beloved son, Rick Merritt, and daughter Cheri Richardson and 4 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Josephine would be honored with donations to St. Jude’s Children’s hospital.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 809 Second St., Brentwood, CA 94513.
