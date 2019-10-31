Katherine C. Isham-Osgood

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Katherine, our loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend on Oct. 13, 2019. She left us, peacefully surrounded by her loved ones, at the age of 96.
Katherine was born in Charleston, South Carolina, on Oct. 26, 1923. She met and married her longtime friend and love, Elbert “Bill” Isham, who preceded her in death in 1997. Together, they had two sons, Michael and Claude Isham, whom they raised in their beloved home in Antioch.
Katherine was a hard worker, not only at her job at The Daily Ledger newspaper but in the rearing of her entire family. She was a lifelong member of the VFW Hall and the Eastern Star at the Masonic Lodge in Antioch.
Katherine is preceded in death by her son, Michael G. Isham; second husband, Robert Osgood; sister, Ruth Fillyaw; and brother, Horace Chastine. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Catherine Isham; son, Claude Isham; daughter-in-law, Martha Isham; daughter, Marie Pineda; and countless grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
Graveside services will be held at noon, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Oakview Memorial Park Cemetery, and a celebration of life will follow at the VFW Hall, 815 Fulton Shipyard Road in Antioch.
