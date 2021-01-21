Keith Leroy Ostermeier, (59) passed away peacefully surrounded by the voices of loved ones and started his next adventure on Jan. 14, at 4:26 p.m. Keith was a vibrant, fun-loving, charismatic, gentle soul who looked for the good in every situation and a backroad on every drive. Every second of Keith’s life was full of unpredictable experiences. He knew every secret spot throughout California, and if he didn’t, he created one. From skating pools and surfing waves in his teens to racing motorcycles and 4-wheeling the Rubicon throughout his days, he was never one to question a challenge. Keith joined the IBEW in 1979 and worked all over the Bay Area. His work ethic was unsurpassed. Keith made everyone feel special and had a story to share even with strangers. He was a great friend, loving father, wonderful husband, a good brother, and a faithful son. Keith is survived by hundreds who loved him, and he will continuously live on through his loved ones. He will never be forgotten, but he will always be missed.
In lieu of flowers, friends have set up a gofundme for memorial expenses and to help fix up a few remaining projects Keith had in motion. https://gofund.me/826fbc53
A memorial will be held closer to what would have been Keith’s 60th birthday in summer 2021.
