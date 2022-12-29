Kelley Geyer

Kelley Geyer, age 60, of Stockton, passed away on Nov. 28, 2022, in her home of natural causes.

Kelley was born in Oxnard, California, one of six children. She is remembered fondly by her loved ones as a self-motivated overachiever, strikingly intelligent, fiercely loyal, and someone who cared deeply for others. She is survived by her brothers Willie and Tony, sisters Wendy and Eva, and her partner, Rick Gilmore. A magnet to stray animals in search of love, Kelley is also survived by “Rocky,” the dog she discovered one day wandering and abandoned on the side of the road, was adopted by her and Rick.

In January 2010, Kelley joined the Byron-Bethany Irrigation District (BBID), where she served as the Director of Administration, Assistant General Manager, and most recently as the Interim General Manager. She was beloved by her colleagues and the community BBID serves.

