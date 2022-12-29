Kelley Geyer, age 60, of Stockton, passed away on Nov. 28, 2022, in her home of natural causes.
Kelley was born in Oxnard, California, one of six children. She is remembered fondly by her loved ones as a self-motivated overachiever, strikingly intelligent, fiercely loyal, and someone who cared deeply for others. She is survived by her brothers Willie and Tony, sisters Wendy and Eva, and her partner, Rick Gilmore. A magnet to stray animals in search of love, Kelley is also survived by “Rocky,” the dog she discovered one day wandering and abandoned on the side of the road, was adopted by her and Rick.
In January 2010, Kelley joined the Byron-Bethany Irrigation District (BBID), where she served as the Director of Administration, Assistant General Manager, and most recently as the Interim General Manager. She was beloved by her colleagues and the community BBID serves.
Working at BBID was her life’s passion. Kelley was unwavering in her dedication and found purpose in even the smallest of details. She was proud to be part of California’s agricultural community and played an important role in helping the District protect and secure the water supply serving BBID’s customers, including the multi-generational growers who feed the world.
Kelley was instrumental in helping to design BBID’s current headquarters, which opened to fanfare in 2009, and was part of the leadership team that successfully challenged the State Water Board when it cut off BBID’s water supply in 2015 during intense drought. That landmark case strengthened the oldest water rights in California and reverberates across the state to this day.
Kelley was the heart and soul of BBID, welcoming everyone who walked through the front door as family. She led with her heart, brought warmth with her smile, and displayed a generosity of spirit to so many. Kelley loved bringing people together at BBID holiday parties and went out of her way to support the surrounding community, including the nearby one-room Mountain House Elementary School, which holds its graduation ceremony at BBID headquarters.
A memorial event celebrating Kelley’s life will be held on Jan. 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Byron-Bethany Irrigation District headquarters, at 7995 Bruns Road., Byron. Friends and loved ones are welcome to attend.
