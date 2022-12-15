Born in Pittsburg, California to George and Florence Ditmars. Kevin was raised in Brentwood, California, attended Brentwood Elementary and Liberty High School.
Kevin will be remembered as a free spirit who had a love for the outdoors, enjoying hunting, fishing, camping, and mining for gold on his claim in the Downieville area. Kevin was a car enthusiast who worked as an auto body repairman and developed a talent for custom paint work, for which he was recognized and won numerous awards.
Kevin returned home on Nov. 14, 2022. He was predeceased by his mother, Florence, and brothers Kenneth “Kenny” Ditmars, and George Mitchell. Kevin is survived by his sons Dillon Ditmars (Kimberly), Shay Ditmars, and father George. Kevin played it his way until the end.
