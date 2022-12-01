Kristen Marie Broocker, 52, passed away on Aug. 4, 2022, at her home in Discovery Bay, California, with her husband and kids by her side. She was born in Southern California to John and Barbara Kanuch on Nov. 30, 1970.
Kristen had been battling cancer for over six years, never giving up and fighting until the very end, with her beautiful smile always on her face.
She was a flight attendant for American Airlines for seven years, before happily taking on the role of being a mom and homemaker. Rob met his angel on a blind date in February 1996. They were married on October 5, 1997. After having her first baby (Hannah) in 1999, she decided she didn’t want to return to work so she could enjoy the new role of motherhood and not miss any of the milestones. Hannah was followed by JT and then Danny. Fast-forward to a funny statement she made some years later, when a financial adviser friend asked Kristen what she wanted to do once Rob retired and she said, “I’m retiring too!” One of the most important things for her to pass on to her friends and family was her faith. She always believed in God’s plan and never waivered. If you knew her, you knew this!
