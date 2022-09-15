Kristin Aline Villyard

Kristin Aline Villyard, 71, of Discovery Bay, California, died Sept. 3, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. She was with her family when she passed. She was a good friend, loving wife, incredible mother to four children (and a few dogs), and the world’s best Nana to six grandchildren.

Kristin was born in Ohio on Feb. 10, 1951, to the late Raymond and Katherine Warren. She was sister to two siblings, John and Scott Warren, and spent much of her youth in Michigan City, Indiana. Kristin was the first-born child, arriving as her father finished up Reserve duty with the Marine Corps during the Korean conflict.

Inquisitive all her life, she developed extensive knowledge on many subjects and loved sharing facts with others. Kristin graduated from Indiana University and moved to Oklahoma where she met her husband Sam, when his son introduced them at a party. She married Charles Samuel Villyard on Aug. 29, 1985, three months after meeting him. They remained married for 37 years, and Kristin went on to work in California as a legal secretary, before owning her own business, K&S Enterprises, with her husband, Sam.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

Tags

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription