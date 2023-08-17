Larry E. Henderson of Brentwood passed away on July 1, 2023. He was born on December 17, 1946, in Mulberry, Ark. to Billy and Phyllis Henderson. He graduated from Liberty Union High School in 1964 and from the University of California, Davis in 1969 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He served in the United States Air Force from July 1969 – July 1973. He then went to work for Hewlett Packard, retiring in 2002.
Larry is survived by his brother, Dennis E. Henderson (Kathy), nephew Erik Henderson (Amy), niece Amy Sickenberger (Eric) great-nephew Sam and great-nieces Avery, Kate, and Harper, as well as numerous cousins.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Cheryl Tuano, Trinity Placement Agency; Dee Kiwala, Sacred Hands Living; and Shedra Jackson, Sacred Hands Hospice.
