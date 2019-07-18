Lawrence (Larry) Norton of Brentwood/Knightsen, California went to be with his Lord on May 18, 2019 at the age of 65 due to sudden cardiac death. Lawrence was preceded in death by his father, Dean R. Norton and his father-in-law, Don L. Hartzell.
His is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda L. Norton; his sons, Joshua D. Norton and Gabriel A. Norton; his mother, Katherine E. Norton; his mother-in-law, Pearl E. Hartzell; his sister, Ellen (Norton/Recob) Krege; two nieces, Suzanne M. McReynolds and Sue Ellen Recob; two nephews, Justin E. McReynolds and Beau D. Recob; and his dog, Archie.
Lawrence served in the U.S. Navy from 1972 until 1975 and was a graduate of St. Mary’s College in Moraga, California. He was licensed in water treatment and as a contractor. He worked for many years as an electrician and most recently as an instructor for an electrical trainee/apprenticeship program. He was passionate about education and was dedicated to helping his students build a brighter future by realizing their fullest potential.
In his off-work hours, Lawrence loved spending time with his family, puttering around the home place, being on the river or bay sailing, walking with his wife and playing with their dog. He volunteered regularly with Extollo International to provide electrical training in Haiti, which is where he met John and Merline Engle of Haiti Partners, an organization dedicated to helping Haitians change Haiti through education, which became another of his passions. Donations in his memory can be made at www.extollointernational.org and www.haitipartners.org.
Lawrence was cremated, and his ashes will be scattered. A private memorial was held on May 27, 2019 in celebration of his life and his love.
