Lea Wilson passed away on Aug. 5, 2020. She is survived by her loving sister, Judy Timmerman, and her nieces and nephew. She is greatly missed and loved by her family. Lea Wilson donated her body to science at UC Davis so there will not be any funeral services for her. Cards or flowers can be mailed to 70 Malicoat Ave., Oakley, CA 94561.
