Leona “Tooky” Thornhill

Leona Mary “Tooky” Thornhill passed away Sept. 3, in her home, surrounded by family. She leaves behind a legacy of love for her family, friends, and community.
Leona lost her husband of 52 years, Sam Thornhill and later her daughter Carolyn Cook. She is survived by her California family of son, Victor Thornhill (Denise); son-in-law, Richard Cook (Stacey) and grandchildren, Joseph Thornhill (Taylor), Aimee Thornhill (Paul Zoltie), Sydney (Cook) Patton, Tanner Cook (Traci), Brooke Jensen, and Brayden Cook. Three great-grandchildren also survive her as do the Gale and Kathy Crouch family of Nevada. In Missouri, Leona is survived by her brother, Harold Witte (Nora); sister, June Anderson; sister-in-law, Sandra Witte; and many nieces and nephews.
Leona grew up in Troy, Missouri, graduating from Buchanan High School in 1947. That same year she met a young GI returning home from service in Europe. They married and moved to Antioch California in 1957 where they raised their two children. Leona worked at the Riverview Lodge and later was a medical receptionist. She was a devoted member of Holy Rosary and St. Ignatius Churches and was a 57-year member of the YLI, the church’s women’s organization. After their children were grown Leona and Sam traveled the country in their RV. Their favorite spot was Pismo Beach.
After Sam passed, Leona moved to Brentwood to be near her children and grandchildren. She traveled extensively with family and friends. What Leona did best was love and care for others. Her defining characteristic was her open heart, which she offered to everyone she knew and met.
The coronavirus pandemic prohibits the family from inviting all who may want to attend Leona’s funeral and burial. A funeral service will be held in Antioch for her California family. Her body will be interred alongside her beloved Sam at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Troy where her Missouri family will gather for the graveside service. The family invites you to join the online celebration of Leona’s life. Just type in this link: Bit.ly/3iBqo07
