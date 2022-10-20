Linda Ann McCoy Reeder

Linda McCoy Reeder passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 9 at her home in Discovery Bay.
Linda is survived by her husband Michael; daughter Christie, son Jon and his wife Tamara, daughter Melissa and her husband Leo, as well as seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and a brother Wayne.
Linda worked as a paraeducator at Old River Elementary School. She was greatly devoted to her family, and was often seen at her grandchildren’s sporting events. Linda will be missed by all who loved her.
