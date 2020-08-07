Linda Jo Barnes “Granny”

Born in Oklahoma and a 60-year resident of Antioch. Loved by the community and known as “Granny,” her kind soul and heart of gold earned her a special place in our hearts. She loved nature, cooking and gardening. She left many beautiful gardens that will live on through her spirit. Our heavenly father called Linda home June 13. She is survived by her children, Jeff Kristich of Antioch, and Diana Kristich of Brentwood; grandchildren, Justin, Nicholas, Anthony and Alexandra; and her great-grandchild, Mariana. Celebration of life held at a later date.
