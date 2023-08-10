Linda Pennock passed on to a better place in the early morning hours of Friday June 2 after a long and valiant battle with cancer. She is survived by her brother Michael, her sons Nick and Jeremy, daughters in law Beckie and Krista, sister in law Gayle, grandson Jonathan, niece Danielle and nephew Shaun.
Linda was born on Sept. 4, 1953 to Bill and Lil Payne, eventually becoming the eldest of three children. Linda and her family lived all over the Bay Area finally settling in Livermore where she graduated from Livermore High School in 1971. Linda moved to Oakley in 1979 to start a family, where she resided until her passing.
She began working for the Oakley Union Elementary School District in 1991 and would go on to be the librarian at O’Hara Park Middle School. Linda had a passion for reading, and worked tirelessly to awaken that passion in thousands of middle school students until her retirement in 2017. Linda’s passion project in life was the Oakley Public Library, which she supported in a variety of roles including many years serving as a board member of the Friends of the Oakley Library organization.
