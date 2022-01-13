Lois Ruth Schultz passed away December 8 at her home in Brentwood. She was 89.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Vern Schultz; daughter Heidi Vaughn, daughter Lisa Lynch and her husband David; granddaughter Ellen Peck and her husband Lou, grandson Erik Lynch, granddaughter Jane Hinton and her husband Steven, granddaughter Lucy Schultz, and great grandchildren Levi Peck, Henry Peck, Amelia Peck, and James Harrison Hinton. She was preceded in death by her son Steven Schultz in 2018.
Lois was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1931, the oldest of three sisters. After she and Vern married in 1956, they lived in Lincoln Park, Michigan and Lyons, Illinois before moving to California in 1965. In San Jose, they were active members of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, and finally Crossroads Bible Church. When they moved to Brentwood in 1995 they became members of Golden Hills Community Church where Lois was active in children’s ministries, teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, Awana, MOPS, and Children’s Perspectives.
Lois enjoyed traveling, was an accomplished seamstress, and was happiest when serving the church and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at Golden Hills Community Church, 2401 Shady Willow Lane, Brentwood, on February 5, at 11 a.m., followed by a reception.
The Lois Schultz Children’s Ministry Memorial Fund has been set up at Golden Hills Community Church. Donations to the Lois Schultz Children’s Ministry Memorial Fund will honor her love and passion for serving children.
