Lowell Keith (Sonny) Ditmars Jr.

Born in Contra Costa County to Lowell K. and Murel Ditmars, Sonny lived most of his life in the Brentwood/Byron area, and attended Brentwood Elementary, and Liberty High School.
Sonny was a member of both the Byron and Knightsen Volunteer Fire Departments, he also worked at Benicia Pump, and E.C.C.I.D (Brentwood Irrigation District), where he met many great friends before retiring. Sonny enjoyed hunting, fishing, old gun collecting, and wine making with his good friend Bob Pastor.
Sonny is survived by his son Spencer (Nicole) Ditmars of Wellington, Nev.; daughter Nicole Elaine of Ashland, N.C.; wife Chela and stepson Mickey of Providence, R.I.; grandson Chance Ditmars of Smith River, Calif..; brother Larry Ditmars of Rush Springs, Okla.; sister Diane (Jim) Pedersen of Marlowe, Okla.; and his uncle, George Ditmars, and family of Brentwood, Calif.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!