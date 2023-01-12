Loyd “Don” Elmore passed away on Jan. 1, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
Don was born to Loyd T. Elmore and O. Pauline Little on Aug. 6, 1946 in rural Oklahoma. He came to California with his family as a young child and attended schools in East Contra Costa and graduated from Antioch High School in 1964.
Don spent 21 years working in Steam Generation for Pacific Gas and Electric. In 1994, he began his career with the State of California Department of Water Resources, retiring in 2009.
In addition, Don was a 16-year volunteer firefighter with the East Diablo Fire District.
From coaching and watching youth soccer and other sports to camping at Pinecrest Lake and Duncan’s Mills, spending time with family was Don’s greatest joy.
In his retirement, he loved watching the 49ers, San Francisco Giants, and the Golden State Warriors.
Don is survived by his wife of 55 years, Colleen, his daughter Shannon Thomason (Craig), his son David Elmore (Carrie), his grandchildren, Tyler, Chloe and Caleb Elmore and Meredith, Andrew, and Lexie Thomason. Also surviving are sisters Joyce Crouch and Melanie Polk, brothers Jack Jackson and Ed Cunningham, and many nephews, nieces and extended family. Services will be held at Holy Cross Chapel and Cemetery in Antioch at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!