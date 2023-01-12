Loyd “Don” Elmore passed away on Jan. 1, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Don was born to Loyd T. Elmore and O. Pauline Little on Aug. 6, 1946 in rural Oklahoma. He came to California with his family as a young child and attended schools in East Contra Costa and graduated from Antioch High School in 1964.

Don spent 21 years working in Steam Generation for Pacific Gas and Electric. In 1994, he began his career with the State of California Department of Water Resources, retiring in 2009.

