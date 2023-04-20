Lucille Alice Ambrosino

Lucille Ambrosino, beloved mother, wife, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on March 12, 2023, at the age of 92.

Lucille is predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Mike Ambrosino, her parents: Ernest and Clara Marshall, and her siblings: Ernie, Claire and Roy. Lucille was born in Escalon, Calif. on Nov. 12, 1930.

Lucille and Mike were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Stockton, Calif. on Nov. 21, 1953. Lucille was awarded a trip around the world by the International Farm Youth Exchange, through the 4-H, when she was 22 years old and spent a year abroad.

