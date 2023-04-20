Lucille Alice Ambrosino

Lucille Ambrosino, beloved mother, wife, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on March 12, 2023, at the age of 92.
Lucille is predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Mike Ambrosino, her parents: Ernest and Clara Marshall, and her siblings: Ernie, Claire and Roy. Lucille was born in Escalon, Calif. on Nov. 12, 1930.
Lucille and Mike were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Stockton, Calif. on Nov. 21, 1953. Lucille was awarded a trip around the world by the International Farm Youth Exchange, through the 4-H, when she was 22 years old and spent a year abroad.
Her favorite memories were staying in Australia making lifetime friends, sailing on the Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria ships. Lucille’s interests included camping, cooking, home canning -- including the best apricot jam recipe, polka dancing, and winning at Bingo.
The day before she passed, Lucille won two games of bingo and loved it! Lucille spent numerous hours volunteering for the Knightsen 4-H as the community leader for 25 years, so she could help local youth learn the value of the 4-H’s – Head, Heart, Hands and Health.
Along with her husband, Mike, she donated many hours to the Antioch Lions Club.
In 2003, she was honored for her continuous support and countless hours to the Antioch Lions Club and the community.
As a team, they also volunteered for the East Contra Costa County Historical Society and the Soroptimist International of the Delta. In the last year and half of her life, she lived in a luxury Assisted Living center where she made lots of great friends and truly enjoyed going to various outings, lunches, and, of course, playing Bingo.
Lucille loved taking her family camping at Beaver Creek. Her children would get up early, catch their limit, clean them and she would fry the trout for breakfast. Her other place she loved spending time was Bodega Bay with wonderful friends Emil and Ann Valena, and teaching her grandchildren how to clam and camp. Lucille started the food program at Oakley School, and for 23 years served up snacks, milkshakes and meals.
Under her watch, no child was left hungry, and she was beloved by many students. Lucille is lovingly remembered by sons Rich (Kim) and Joe Ambrosino, daughters Diana Kirkham (Bob) and Patty Ginochio (Paul), her nine grandchildren: Shane, Vince, Angelo, Anthony, Jami, Shannon, Sean, Justin, and Alicia, and her great-grandchildren: Ethan, Zachery, Ashlynn, Jesse, Owen, Natalie, Emily, Bodie, Billie, and Gianna.
A family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Waves of Compassion Foundation, a non-profit supporting the coastal communities of Bodega Bay. www.wavesofcompassionfoundation.org/donate PO Box 21, Bodega Bay, CA 94923 or The IFYE Association of the USA, Inc. that conducts international exchange programs and cross-cultural education while promoting global awareness. https://ifyeusa.org/ways-to-give/memorial-honor-gift.html IFYE Association of the USA, Inc. ATTN: Roger Sherer, P.O. Box 452, Bluffton IN 46714-0052
