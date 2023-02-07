Lynette Pitau Hanberg

Lynette Pitau Hanberg, 62, was born on April 1, 1960, in Antioch to Donald Pitau and Sheilia (Foust) Pitau. She grew up in Byron with her brother John Pitau. She graduated from Liberty High School class of 1978. In 1989, Lynette moved to Brentwood with her husband, Brett Hanberg, her daughter Christina, and her stepson Christopher.

Lynette retired from the Contra Costa County Office of Education as a school secretary in 2015, where she had worked for 32 years. She adored her co-workers and students.

Lynette enjoyed traveling, including many trips to Disneyland, Alaska, Yellowstone, and Disneyworld. But, no matter where she went, she always had to take a break on Sunday to watch NASCAR. Some of her favorite trips were to watch NASCAR races all over the US.

