Lynette Pitau Hanberg, 62, was born on April 1, 1960, in Antioch to Donald Pitau and Sheilia (Foust) Pitau. She grew up in Byron with her brother John Pitau. She graduated from Liberty High School class of 1978. In 1989, Lynette moved to Brentwood with her husband, Brett Hanberg, her daughter Christina, and her stepson Christopher.
Lynette retired from the Contra Costa County Office of Education as a school secretary in 2015, where she had worked for 32 years. She adored her co-workers and students.
Lynette enjoyed traveling, including many trips to Disneyland, Alaska, Yellowstone, and Disneyworld. But, no matter where she went, she always had to take a break on Sunday to watch NASCAR. Some of her favorite trips were to watch NASCAR races all over the US.
Lynette will be remembered for her infectious laugh and loving heart. Her grandchildren – Andrew, Miles, and Brielle – were the joy of her life. She was the most incredible daughter, mom and grandmother.
Lynette is survived by her husband, Brett Hanberg; her daughter Christina Valenzuela, son-in-law Joe Valenzuela; her grandchildren, Andrew, Miles, and Brielle; her stepson Christopher Hanberg; her parents, Don and Sheilia Pitau; and her brother, John Pitau.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Yellowstone Forever Wolf Project. Donations are accepted online or by mail to 222 East Main St., Suite 301, Bozeman, MT 59715.
Lynette passed away on Jan. 27 in Brentwood.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Brentwood Union Cemetery at 11545 Brentwood Blvd., in Brentwood. A celebration of her life will follow immediately at Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building at 757 1st St., in Brentwood.
