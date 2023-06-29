Margareta Carpenter, born Kappeler, passed into god’s hands at her home, after a protracted illness, on the morning of June 15, 2023. She was born October 17, 1937 in Burgberg, Germany.
She loved America, and obtained her citizenship on Jan. 6, 1987. She was such a loving person. As much as I was rough and crass, she was gentle and forgiving. She was the yin to my yang. She provided a balance in life that saw us through the good times and the rough ones. She could not see any living thing suffer. No matter what it was, her philosophy was that all living things want to live and survive. She did everything to this end. She was the best friend anyone could have. If you were in need, she would try her best to fulfill that need. She was generous to a fault. She would scoop spiders up and put them outside instead of killing them. She often helped friends and relatives with whatever she had that could make their lives a little better.
Margareta is survived by her husband, William A. Carpenter of Oakley, Calif., son Larry T. Carpenter of Hughson, Calif., niece Anita Gomm of Oberstaufen, Germany, niece Ingrid Dammköhler of Bad-Hindelang Germany and Brigitte Kitzinger of Ottobeuren Germany.
