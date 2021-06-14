Margarita Akina

Margarita lived in Brentwood and passed away in Antioch with her loved ones by her side. She is survived by her daughter Monica Aquino, son James Contreras, grandson Kai Aquino, granddaughter Noelani Aquino and sister, Gloria Mora and is preceded by her parents Ignacio and Trinidad Ruiz De Chavez, sister Carmen Lemus and husband David Akina.
Her services will be held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on June 26 at 1 p.m.
