Brentwood’s Marie A. Putman, 87, passed away June 27, 2019 at a local memory care facility.
She was born in Anthony, Kansas, to Vernon and Bertha Brown. Her family was most important to her, and she enjoyed sewing, taking classes in ceramics, baking and cooking.
On Nov. 25, 1949, Marie married William “Bill” Vance Putman. Two daughters, Jennifer and Marilyn, were born to this union.
Marie is survived by her husband, Bill Putman of Brentwood, in 70 years of marriage; daughters, Jennifer Putman of Brentwood, and Marilyn Milliken and husband Roger of Goodlettsville, Tennessee; granddaughter, Erin Marie Villines and husband Marc of Portland, Tennessee; great grandchildren, Brayden and Bella; brothers, Harold Brown of Wichita, Kansas, and Kenneth Brown of Indian Mound, Texas; sister, Della Johnson and husband Joe of Noel, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Bertha Brown; brothers, Alvin Brown, Ted Brown and Marland Brown; and sister, Violet Carr.
Services will be held on Sunday, July 21, 3 p.m., at Brentwood Funeral Home, 839 First Street, Brentwood.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.
