Mario Michael Mandy, beloved father and grandfather passed away on October 19th at the age of 96 with family by his side.
He was born on Feb. 5, 1926 in Tiltonsville, Ohio. He was the son of Fiorendo and Rose (Companaro) Manente. He worked at the Statistician Wheeling Company in Yorkville, Ohio from 1944–1954; at Lever Brothers Company in San Mateo, California from 1954–1956; and at Ben Franklin Store in Redwood City, California from 1956–1957 where he was the manager.
He decided to go into the insurance business and worked for Prudential Insurance Company in San Mateo from 1957–1960. At Prudential, he earned many company awards for his superior sales skills. He then opened his own insurance business and was the owner, manager, and Broker of Mario M. Mandy Insurance Agency in San Carlos from 1960–2000.
He attended San Mateo College. He was also a member of the Million Dollar Roundtable and enjoyed his position as Vice-President of the San Mateo chapter in 1957. He was a member of the Palo Alto Toastmasters where he served as president from 1955–1957 and then was named “Toastmaster” in 1960. He was an avid speaker and presenter at their weekly meetings. He was a member of the San Mateo Professional Insurance Agents Association where he served as vice president and then president.
His immediate family was affiliated with the famous boxer Rocky Marciano whom he helped manage and train from 1947–1967. Mario was manager of the World Boxing Association from 1972–1982. During this time, he trained and managed professional boxers and traveled with them to bouts held around the world. He also served as president of Save Rural Woodside in 1975. He was a member of the Redwood City Chapter of the Knights of Columbus where he was a 4th Degree Past Grand Knight. He was instrumental in acquiring funds that went to help high school students apply for scholarships through the Knights of Columbus. He continued his membership with the Knights of Columbus Yorba Linda, California chapter from 2020–2022.
Mario was ahead of his time and strived to lead a healthy lifestyle. He converted his three-car garage into a gym and worked out daily. He was an avid lover of sports, and donated to special causes close to his heart such as the “Special Olympics.” At the age of 80, he took up tennis and was invited to help coach at the local high school.
Mario is survived by his wife Linda Mandy, his four daughters – Vickie Mandy, Kathleen Sais, Maureen Bush and Gina Adams – his son Michael Mandy; and his five grandchildren: Travis Sais, Taylor Sais, Michael Mandy Jr., Merrielle Mandy and Nichole Adams.
The funeral and celebration of life will be held on Nov. 21 in Redwood City, California with a reception to follow. If you are interested in attending, you can email Maureen at turnkeysol@aol.com. In lieu of flowers, please give a contribution to the Knights of Columbus in remembrance of Mario Mandy. Please make checks payable to: St. Jude Assembly #2375.
Mail to: Knights of Columbus, St. Jude Assembly # 2375, P.O. Box 11, Yorba Linda, CA 92885-0011
