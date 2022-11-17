Mario Michael Mandy

Mario Michael Mandy, beloved father and grandfather passed away on October 19th at the age of 96 with family by his side.

He was born on Feb. 5, 1926 in Tiltonsville, Ohio. He was the son of Fiorendo and Rose (Companaro) Manente. He worked at the Statistician Wheeling Company in Yorkville, Ohio from 1944–1954; at Lever Brothers Company in San Mateo, California from 1954–1956; and at Ben Franklin Store in Redwood City, California from 1956–1957 where he was the manager.

He decided to go into the insurance business and worked for Prudential Insurance Company in San Mateo from 1957–1960. At Prudential, he earned many company awards for his superior sales skills. He then opened his own insurance business and was the owner, manager, and Broker of Mario M. Mandy Insurance Agency in San Carlos from 1960–2000.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

Tags

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription