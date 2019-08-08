Mark Lee Goodwin

On August 1, 2019, at the age of 60, Mark Goodwin — son, brother and friend — passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence in Valley Springs, California.
He was born October 13, 1958 in Portland, Oregon, to Jerry and Viola Schenk Goodwin. He was the second of four children.
While Mark most recently resided in Valley Springs California, with dear friends, many years were spent in Pleasanton, where in 1977 he graduated from Amador Valley High School.
Mark’s love of life was infectious, as was his smile. He loved his family and friends, and he always made sure that they knew it. For the past five years, he struggled with a variety of health conditions that changed his life. Mark was a gifted athlete, and his love of sports, particularly baseball and golfing, kept him active for most of his life. It was devastating to him when his health declined and he was no longer able to play. He loved going to NASCAR races with his friends, was an avid Oakland Raiders fan and enjoyed building model cars and airplanes.
He worked side-by-side with his father doing construction for several years until his father retired. Then Mark worked for Adam’s Pool Solutions in Pleasanton for many years, where he maintained all the vehicles.
He is survived by his mother, Viola Goodwin (Logan, Utah); his sisters: Teresa Gilvear (Bill) of Kaysville, Utah; Shelly Flanigan (Rod) of Sierra Vista, Arizona; Allison Milne (Steve) of Logan, Utah; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lee Goodwin; and grandparents Clark and Alverta Goodwin, Viola Schenk, and Peter and Betty Schenk.
Mark, may you finally be pain-free and able to run and not be weary. You will always be loved and greatly missed by all.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to all of Mark’s friends in California for always being there for him. He considered all of you to be his second family.
They would also like to express thanks to Optimal Hospice Services for the help that was provided during the last couple of weeks of his life.
Services for Mark will be held at noon on Monday, Aug. 12, at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First Street, Pleasanton, California. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 11 to 11:45 a.m.
A graveside service will be held at the Logan Utah Cemetery on Friday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m., where interment will follow.
