With heavy hearts, her family would like to announce Marsha Louise Carlson passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2023.
Marsha was born on February 18, 1955 in Pittsburg, Calif. As a young girl she enjoyed the small- town life with her parents and siblings. She played the clarinet in the band and was active at Liberty Union High School.
As Marsha grew to be an adult, she met her lifelong group of friends, known as “The Committee” while working at Longs Drug store.
When she was asked to go to a holiday party in 1982, she reluctantly agreed to go even though she didn’t feel like it. Little did she know that would turn out to be a life-transitioning moment as she met the love of her life, Harlan. They were married May 19, 1984.
They started their family within a couple of years. Together, they had a daughter Tiffany and a son Ryan, and created a wonderful childhood and family life for everyone around them.
Marsha found great pride and enjoyment in witnessing the path of success of her children while instilling morals, ethics and humbleness to all who knew her.
She was truly a selfless person who found happiness in giving. Surviving breast cancer from 1992-1993 would prove to be a substantial challenge and accomplishment. With support of friends and family, she made it through that very difficult time.
However, the complications created from the treatments available at the time, would ultimately cause permanent damage to her heart and lungs. In 2007, she was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy causing congestive heart failure as a result. Marsha would go on to be a successful business owner and operator with her husband. They both retired in December, 2022; all while fighting through her health struggles with a warm, positive attitude. Her health took a turn for the worst in the summer of 2023 and she passed away surrounded by her closest family.
She was a fighter until the very end and stayed strong. She is survived by her husband, Harlan, daughter Tiffany (Aaron), son Ryan (Karen), granddaughters, Makenzie, McKayla and Karlee, her mother, Joyce, brother Gerald (Ruth), sister Judy (Lee), several nieces and nephews and her precious dog Kady. She is pre-deceased by her father Myron and grandparents.
There will be a Celebration of Life Luncheon for Marsha on Oct. 7, 2023 at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building, 757 1st St., in Brentwood from 1- 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marsha's honor to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
