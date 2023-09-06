Marsha Louise Carlson

With heavy hearts, her family would like to announce Marsha Louise Carlson passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2023. 

Marsha was born on February 18, 1955 in Pittsburg, Calif. As a young girl she enjoyed the small- town life with her parents and siblings. She played the clarinet in the band and was active at Liberty Union High School. 

As Marsha grew to be an adult, she met her lifelong group of friends, known as “The Committee” while working at Longs Drug store. 

