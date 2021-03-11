Martha Lou Bryning, 86, passed away peacefully Jan. 22, 2021, with family by her side, in San Antonio, Texas.
Martha was born Sept. 18, 1934, in Willmar Kandiyohi, Minnesota, to Henning and Josephine Johnson. Her father was a farmer and truck driver in Minnesota, while her mother owned a local grocery store.
Martha graduated from Willmar High School in 1952, after which she attended a dental school in San Francisco and became a lab dental assistant. After completion of her dental assistant training, she met the love of her life, Val Bryning, and they married in 1958. After working as a dental assistant, Martha raised a family of three children until she decided to go back to work in the finance sector in 1975.
She continued to work until 1996, at which time Martha and Val retired and moved to Brentwood. While in retirement, she spent much of her time giving back to her community by volunteering at the Hope House of Brentwood. Finally, Martha and Val spent time in Manteca, California; San Jose, California; and San Antonio, Texas, where they could be near family.
Her interests included her family, Bunco, and bocce ball. She devoted much of her time and energy to family members and friends.
Martha is survived by her children, Scott Bryning (Lisa); Colleen Pillow (Michael); and Julie Evans (Bill). In addition, Martha is survived by 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Henning and Josephine Johnson; her husband, Val Bryning; brothers, Virgil Johnson and Earl Johnson; and sister, Beverly Johnson.
At her request, no end-of-life service will be held, but she will be laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, on Feb. 18, with her husband. A formal military memorial will be announced at a future date. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
