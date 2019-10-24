Mary “Jean” Alvernaz is survived by her husband, Rodrigo “Rod” Alvernaz; and children, Roderick, Mario (Jackie), Anna, and Gina (Joe); nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Marysville, class of 1956, and an alumna of College of Notre Dame in Belmont, California (now Notre Dame de Namur University), class of 1960. She was also a resident of Castro Valley for 30 years and bank manager in Castro Valley, California, for 26 years, where she was very active in the community.
She moved to Summerset II in Brentwood in 1999, and she was very active in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Birthright of Brentwood and East Contra Costa Republican Women.
A Requiem Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Nov. 4, at Brentwood’s Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 500 Fairview Avenue, followed by a reception at SDES Hall, 30846 Watkins St. (Alvarado), in Union City. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, Birthright of Brentwood or the Luso-American Education Foundation.
