Melvin Portue

Melvin Portue peacefully passed away from this earth on March 2, 2023 after an extended battle with cancer. He was 87 years old and was a resident of Brentwood, Calif. for many years after formerly residing in San Leandro where he raised his family.

On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1935, Melesio Natividad Portue was born in Walsenburg, Colorado. The family relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area when he was five years old, and when he finished school at Balboa High School, he joined the Air Force. He was very proud to serve his country, most prominently as a Technical Sergeant (TSgt) loadmaster traveling to many countries around the world.

Mel was quite the linguist and easily picked up Italian, Spanish and Arabic in his travels. He never lost his love of aviation, and it was not unusual to see him wearing a bomber jacket loaded with patches from units he served with, as well as those of his children and grandchildren. While in the Air Force serving in Albuquerque, he met his future wife, Julia.

