Melvin Portue peacefully passed away from this earth on March 2, 2023 after an extended battle with cancer. He was 87 years old and was a resident of Brentwood, Calif. for many years after formerly residing in San Leandro where he raised his family.
On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1935, Melesio Natividad Portue was born in Walsenburg, Colorado. The family relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area when he was five years old, and when he finished school at Balboa High School, he joined the Air Force. He was very proud to serve his country, most prominently as a Technical Sergeant (TSgt) loadmaster traveling to many countries around the world.
Mel was quite the linguist and easily picked up Italian, Spanish and Arabic in his travels. He never lost his love of aviation, and it was not unusual to see him wearing a bomber jacket loaded with patches from units he served with, as well as those of his children and grandchildren. While in the Air Force serving in Albuquerque, he met his future wife, Julia.
They married on July 4, 1959, never left each other’s sides for 63 years and were holding hands when he passed.
After the military, Mel worked in scaffolding all around the Bay Area where he met many lifelong friends. In Brentwood, Mel was very active in American Legion Post 202 where he served as commander for a number of years, distributing scholarships to students, organizing fundraisers for the community and attending countless games, practices and competitions for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, often passing on his wisdom affectionately known as “Melvinology.”
Mel also had a passion and talent for art. He painted many things in early Brentwood, preserving them for the future, and many hung in City Hall for a period of time. He painted for joy, and his children and grandchildren are rich for having some of his artwork as heirlooms.
Mel is survived by his loving wife, Julia Portue (nee Barrios) of the home. He is survived by son Keith Portue of Hayward, Calif., son Kent Portue of Las Vegas Nev., son Kenneth Portue of Brentwood, daughter Kimberly Siegfried (nee Portue) of Brentwood, brother Tom Portue of Pleasant Hill, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Solomon and Nellie Portue (nee Rice), sister Pat Gammon (nee Portue) and brother Raymond Portue. Mel will be inurned on April 7, at 1:30 p.m at Union Cemetery in Byron where his brother Raymond is resting.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mel Portue High School Art Scholarship Fund created by the family to support local high school graduates in pursuit of higher education and training in the world of art, which he cherished. Donations can be made via the GoFundMe account, Melvin Portue Liberty High School Art Scholarship https://gofund.me/80bf54dc.
