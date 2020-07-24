Mercedes Arostegui Maciel

Born in Granada, Nicaragua, to Francisco and Anita Arostegui, Mercedes came to the United States in 1958. She retired from Pacific Gas & Electric Company with 31 years of service and was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Anthony Grief, Senior, and Lay Ministries. She served as past president of St. Anthony Guild and Oakley Women’s Club.
Mercedes enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching and embroidering.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister. She is survived by two daughters, Annamaria Stark and Rebecca Maciel Lester; son-in-law, Tom Maciel Lester; grandchildren, Desiree Prano, Derek and Devon Stark, Nikolas Stires, Marianna, Cassandra and Vivian Maciel Lester; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Leonel Arostegui (Martha) from Walnut Creek, Cesar Arostegui (Ileana) from Guatemala; sisters, Margarita Kreimann from Nicaragua and Anita Lopez (Isidoro) from Miami, Florida; along with many nephews and nieces.
Viewing will take place July 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Brentwood Funeral Home, 839 First St., in Brentwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions to St. Anthony Catholic Church.
