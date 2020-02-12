Surrounded by loving family, our beloved Farmer’s Daughter, Meredith Fitzgerald Nunn, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Brentwood’s farming community was home to Meredith her entire life, and she will be remembered fondly for many reasons, especially for the establishment and success of The Farmer’s Daughter Produce and U-Pick Farm, which she originated almost four decades ago. As a result of Meredith’s hard work and talents, her iconic red barn was a favorite throughout the Bay Area.
Meredith was born on May 24, 1965, to farmer and former Brentwood mayor George Stanley Nunn and Lenore Fitzgerald Nunn. Meredith and George were best friends. She spent much time at his fruit stand, as well as fruit stands owned by her uncles and aunts. Running around with her brother Stan and many cousins made for a rambunctious childhood. Meredith and Stan also spent much time playing with the “4th Street Gang” during a time in Brentwood when everyone knew your name.
Energetic, warm-hearted and a friend to all, Meredith made an impact on so many. She employed countless Brentwood locals, young and old, and she had a proven talent for running her successful and beautiful fruit stand. Many local farmers credit Meredith with pioneering value-added agritourism in the area. Coffee lovers remember her corner stand, and Meredith’s memory of her individual customers was impressive. She could recite details about everyone, including their favorite variety of peach or if they preferred nonfat milk in their latte. Meredith was a longtime member of HarvestTime and shared her talents while serving on the board and as president over the years. She also loved contributing to 4H, FFA, the California State Fair, Contra Costa County Fair and the Brentwood Cornfest.
Meredith loved to give back to those around her. She knew just the right ways to share her contagious good cheer. As a member of the Brentwood Lions Club, she especially enjoyed volunteering at Special Kids Day and Diabetes fundraisers and supplying whatever was needed. She often gathered toys for underprivileged children, hosted fundraising events at her farm, and was a dedicated supporter of schools and students. Sharing her passion for farming came easily to Meredith. With her excellent people skills and knack for connecting, she loved helping visitors from nonfarming areas experience agriculture for the first time.
Many knew Meredith liked to drive fast cars; few knew she was a race car driver. Meredith loved to travel and explore new places, and she was a Disneyland enthusiast. A lifelong learner, Meredith graduated from Liberty High School and attended Chapman University.
Meredith always brought the fun and was full of surprises. She will be dearly missed by all, including her brother Stan and his wife Kelli. She was an amazing aunt to Jake, Sam and Hailey and was so excited to welcome Sam’s wife Sara and great-nephew Nolan to the family. She will be remembered affectionately by her large extended family and many wonderful friends. We will keep her memory strong and be inspired by her enthusiasm for life and thoughtfulness for others.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Meredith on Friday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m., at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St., Brentwood. In honor of Meredith, we are pleased to announce the Meredith Nunn Farmer’s Daughter Scholarship benefitting local high school students. Donations may be directed to the Meredith Nunn Farmer’s Daughter Scholarship in care of the Local Scholarship Program, Liberty High School, 850 Second St., Brentwood, CA 94513.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.