Michael Devery O’Brien passed peacefully on April 15, at the age of 82, with his loving wife Patty by his side. Mike was born on March 23, 1938, in Oakley, California, to Carroll and Catherine O’Brien, née Saldz. Mike was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Dolores, née Vicente, and his brothers Dennis and Patrick. He is survived by his wife of 16 years Patty, née O’Reilly, née Post; his sister, Meri; his children, Chris (Donna); Maureen (Tom); Ann (Christian); and Tim (Michele); and his grandchildren Aileen, Delaney, Brian, Raleigh, Stephen, Claire, Remy, Emmett, Catherine and Daisy. Mike is also survived by Patty’s loving children, Kathy (Lance): Tommy, MaryAnn (Thomas); Mike (Shelley); and her grandchildren, Lindsay, Jeff, Sara, Megan, Ryan, Michael, Justin, Amanda, Nikki, Patrick, Zachary and great-grandsons Cade, Hudson, Hayes and Landyn. Afflicted with Alzheimer’s late in life, Mike spent his final eight months in the loving care of Karrie Hanna and her able staff at Hanna House in Santa Rosa, California. His family is forever grateful for Karrie’s extraordinary level of expertise and compassion and for the kindness of Berto, Manuel and Romero, in particular. Appropriately, his final residence was a home defined by a spirit of community and selflessness. In a world increasingly filled with more heat than light, Mike can rightly be remembered as a true gentleman whose actions spoke far louder than words and whose carefully chosen words always meant a great deal. A quiet man of great character and integrity, he always looked out for “the little guy.” He never spoiled for a fight and never ran from one. To his lifelong friend Art Bartee, Mike was always his “go-to guy” for support and advice. For his sister, Meri, he was “the rock” of their family who “did the things that needed doing without complaint.” In the eyes of his widow, Patty, he was simply “the sweetest man.” And to his children, he embodied the best characteristics of the most important position a man can hold — that of “dad.” Through our memories of his exemplary manner and our recollections of the wisdom he so generously shared, he will continue to be the lodestar that he was during his time on this earth. And heaven will be free from chores and filled with all the books he was looking forward to reading. When time allows us all to be together again, Mike will be honored with a funeral mass, and his family will reach out to loved ones with notification. Mike will be interred in his family’s plot at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch, California, where he’ll be a stone’s throw and a well-timed wisecrack away from the resting place of his buddy, Toby. In lieu of flowers, please consider seeking out someone in your life who could use a hand right now. Love each other, look out for others, and make the life you want. Don’t cheat yourself. Mike didn’t.
