Michael Vincent Carbone Sr. passed away in his home on May 26, 2020. Michael was born on Christmas Eve, 1957 in New York City.
His family – mother, Evelyn “Smitty”; father; Vincent “Vinnie”; and younger brother, Steven – moved to Southern California in his early years where they grew up. His father played in the Glenn Miller Band in the Air Force during WWII and was a personal manager to celebrities like Tommy Dorsey, Bobby Vinton and Frank Sinatra Jr. His mother was an airline stewardess and the sweetest woman you had ever met.
Michael was a terrific hobby mechanic on bicycles and anything that went fast. Before he was old enough to drive, he was learning gasoline mechanics and had a job at the local garage. He was the shop manager before he finished high school. Back then, with a swarm of local friends, Michael enjoyed all sports and motorsports including local cruising.
Anyone would agree that Michael had a huge heart and would go to the end of the earth for anyone whose intentions were true. In his younger adult years, Michael built and raced cars or was out fishing the deep waters with his buddy, Mike. He moved up to the Bay Area to raise a family, working for an (and later owning his own) underground construction company. Michael returned to automotive work in the last 10 years. He was proud to work at Monkey Wrenches with Ted and his team. Thank you for everything, Ted.
Michael loved going RC car racing with his son and they even restored a Stingray Corvette together. They shared a passion for football, and Michael Jr. went on to play college ball and get his bachelor’s degree in business administration and minor in marketing. He was blessed with two wonderful grandsons, Mason and Vinnie, whom he spent many years loving and watching grow. Michael also loved fishing and would take his daughter out to school the boys in how to fish like a real woman. He was proud each time she not only brought home fish, but the jackpot after a day on the ocean. Nicole went on to get a master’s degree in environmental education and teaches on a farm.
Michael and his wife, Marie, met a little later in their lives and were married for 34 loving years. Their relationship built on trust, understanding and passion was like no other!
Michael had aggressive bladder cancer and fought it hard for a year. Michael lives on through his beautiful wife, Marie; daughter, Nicole; son, Michael Jr; grandsons, Mason and Vinnie; brother and family, Steven, Michelle, Marco; god-son Teddy and family; and many, many other friends and family members. If you would like to show your support for Michael and his family, please consider giving a donation to AutismSpeaks.org.
