Michelle Renee Wright

On September 15, 2021, Michelle Wright, a 16-year resident of Brentwood, CA, passed away at the age of 44, with her husband, Bernard, by her side. Michelle was born to parents Rodney William Kennedy and Annette Marie Guassardo. She attended Mt Diablo Elementary, in Clayton, Los Cerros Middle School and Monte Vista High School in Danville graduating in 1995. Soon after graduation, Michelle joined the U.S. Army as a Reservist from 1995 to 2003, serving in the 795th Military Police Battalion. She attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in San Francisco graduating in 2006 and soon began a career drafting with SDG Architecture in Brentwood until being diagnosed with Stage IV Breast Cancer in 2018.
Michelle met her husband, Bernard Wright, in 1999. They married in 2007. Their lovely daughter, Sydney, was born in 2009. Michelle became very active in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community, spearheading a popular annual Easter Egg hunt for kids with hearing loss, until COVID hit in 2020. Upon Michelle’s diagnosis with cancer, she became active in the Kaleidoscope Cancer Connection Group in Byron and was instrumental in helping them design and build a meditation garden at their location.
Michelle is survived by her loving husband, Bernard, and daughter Sidney Wright, her father Rod (Delanna) Kennedy, sisters Debbie (Clay) Reed and Jennifer (Satish) Chand. She is also survived by nieces and nephews: Dakota and Savanna Reed, Emma, Olivia, and Nicholas Chand. She is loved and missed by aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous relatives and friends on both sides of the family. She is preceded in death by her mother, Annette Kennedy.
Everyone who knew Michelle loved her smile, her sense of humor, her creative and fun nature and her caring and loving soul. She gave tirelessly to others and will be desperately missed by all who knew her.
Michelle’s friends and family are invited to attend her Celebration of Life on Oct. 16, at 2:30 p.m. at the Kaleidoscope Garden, 14671 Byron Highway, Byron. Parking at the facility is extremely limited, so plan to carpool if possible. Masks are required.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.