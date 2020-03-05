Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Mike Ambrosino passed away at home with his family by his side on Feb. 25 at the age of 94.
Mike is predeceased by his father, Francisco Ambrosino, and his mother, Maria Ambrosino, of Monti de Procida, suburb of Naples, Italy.
Mike was born in Brooklyn, New York, on Feb. 4, 1926. Mike’s parents migrated from Italy, arriving at Ellis Island, New York. When he was 3 years old, his family moved to the West Coast, first settling in Pittsburg, California. At around 7 years old, the family moved to the family farm they had purchased in Oakley. He attended the O’Hara School and was part of the first graduating class from Oakley Grammar School. He graduated from Liberty Union High School in 1943. He grew up farming on his family farm of almonds, walnuts and grapes. After graduating from High School, he continued farming. He married the love of his life, Lucille Marshall, on Nov. 21, 1953. He was drafted into the Army (Korean War) on Jan. 25, 1955, and was stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia, then Fort Knox in Kentucky. He repaired tanks, Jeeps and numerous other Army vehicles. When he came back from his time in the Army, he returned to farming and raising his family. After farming, Mike sold real estate.
Mike’s interest included camping, fishing, hunting, cooking, polka dancing and gardening. He shared that love with his children and grandchildren. He also loved flying his airplane. Mike spent numerous hours volunteering for the Antioch Lions Club, so he could help his community. He received the highest honor, the Melvin Jones Award for Dedication and Humanitarian Services for Lions Club International. He loved cooking and helping at the annual event, Special Kids Fishing Derby. Mike was also a past president of the East Contra Costa Historical Society.
Mike loved taking his family camping at Beaver Creek and teaching his kids how to fish for trout. His children would get up early, catch their limit, clean them and he would fry the trout for breakfast. He had a sense of humor serving the family breakfast of green eggs and blue pancakes! Or letting you taste his prized, tasty Italian olives. His other place he loved spending time was Bodega Bay with wonderful friends Emil and Ann Valena.
Mike is survived by loving wife Lucille of 66 years. They were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Stockton, California, on Nov. 21, 1953.
Mike is lovingly remembered by sons, Rich (Kim) and Joe (Dail) Ambrosino; daughters, Diana Kirkham (Bob) and Patty Ginochio (Paul); his nine grandchildren, Shane, Vince, Angelo, Anthony, Jami, Shannon, Sean, Justin and Alicia; and his great-grandchildren, Ethan, Zachery, Ashlynn, Jesse, Owen, Natalie and Bodie.
A private celebration of life will be held in his honor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lion’s Center for the Visually Blind at https://lcvi.org/giving or sent via mail to:
175 Alvarado Ave., Pittsburg, CA 94565
