On September 21, 2022, Milton Everton Brissett went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Jane of 22 years, his sons Evan and Charles, parents Mearlena and Kenneth, siblings, nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. Milton was born in Hanover, Jamaica and raised in Kingston.
Eighteen-year resident of Brentwood, former Comcast IT Management, Shadow Lakes Homeowners Association Board Member.
Milton’s Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 11 a.m., Golden Hills Community Church, 2401 Shady Willow Lane, Brentwood, CA 94513. Donations to The Brissett Family gofundmehttps://gofund.me/ff3dd8d4
