Myron L. Sorenson

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Brentwood Community United Methodist Church, 802 Second St.
Lunch will be served following the service. Funeral arrangements are private, per Myron’s wishes.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Brentwood Community United Methodist Church, 802 Second St.
Lunch will be served following the service. Funeral arrangements are private, per Myron’s wishes.
The Memorial Planner provides the information you need to remember your loved one in their hometown newspaper. Click on the image to download.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.